Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.40. 48,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 228,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a PE ratio of 723.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
