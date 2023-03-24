Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.40. 48,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 228,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a PE ratio of 723.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.