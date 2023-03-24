Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £6,000,000 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,368,291.78).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 726.50 ($8.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 683.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 993 ($12.19). The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 776.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,702.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistry Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.12) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 879.83 ($10.80).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

