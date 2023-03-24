VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 42,395,991 shares trading hands.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 158.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94,507 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,668 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

