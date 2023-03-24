VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 42,395,991 shares trading hands.
VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 158.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics
About VistaGen Therapeutics
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.