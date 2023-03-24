VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 44,065 shares.The stock last traded at $58.84 and had previously closed at $59.44.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $777.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
