Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $62,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,131. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

