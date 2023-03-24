Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 3,568,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,395,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.