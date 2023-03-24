Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,678 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $191,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 4,107,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,759. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

