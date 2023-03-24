VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 58,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 94,477 shares.The stock last traded at $74.22 and had previously closed at $74.75.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $609.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 278,985 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,050,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.