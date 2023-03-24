US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $40.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USFD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,784,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

