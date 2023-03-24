Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 5,498,194 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

