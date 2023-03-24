Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Purchases $54,600.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 22,711,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,359. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

