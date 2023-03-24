Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.45. 193,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.58 and a 200 day moving average of $462.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.30.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

