UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.73

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.73 and last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 40085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.25.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
