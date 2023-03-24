UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.73

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.73 and last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 40085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

