UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.86 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after buying an additional 560,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,337,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

