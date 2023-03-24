U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.