TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (JUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

