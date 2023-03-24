tru Independence LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.3% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

BA traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.78. 2,859,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,274. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.14. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

