tru Independence LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises approximately 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.27% of Energizer worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 195,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,765. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

