TRON (TRX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. TRON has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $535.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,132,531,247 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.