Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

