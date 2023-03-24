Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 64,886 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,886 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 10.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 397,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,846. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

