Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 12,574,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

