Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 657 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Performance
LIN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Linde Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
