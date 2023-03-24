Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

About Toto

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

