TomoChain (TOMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.33 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and $19.94 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,747,662 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars.

