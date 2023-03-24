Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 197370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$365.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

