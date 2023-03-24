The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,254,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 1,747,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

