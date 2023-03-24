The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.42

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.42 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 429.82 ($5.28). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.16), with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.

The Independent Investment Trust Trading Up 112,937.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.34. The company has a market cap of £218.27 million and a PE ratio of 472.47.

About The Independent Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.