The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Jennifer Mccalman Sells 109 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27.

Shares of HSY traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.86. 1,556,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $248.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average of $230.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

