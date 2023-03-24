The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,890 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 2,598,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,117. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

