The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

