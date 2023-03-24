The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

DELL opened at $37.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

