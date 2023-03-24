The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,256,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,328,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

