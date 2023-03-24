Tether Gold (XAUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.38 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $96.04 million and $10.38 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,982.19 or 0.07232265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00361890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.45 or 0.26303446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010272 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.