Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.46 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $103.46 million and $137,185.76 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00358502 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,144.03 or 0.26056423 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,400,201 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.