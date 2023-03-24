TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Shares Down 0.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TC Bancshares stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of TC Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

