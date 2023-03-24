Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.95

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $84.20 million and approximately $18.95 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00009155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.58705249 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $343.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

