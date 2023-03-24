Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 8,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.24 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.06.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

