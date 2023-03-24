Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
