Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.