Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.14 and last traded at $107.67. 977,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,527,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 580.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

