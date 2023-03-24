Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 780,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

