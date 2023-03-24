Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.72.
Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.
