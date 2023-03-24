Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

