SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

MLI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,235. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.