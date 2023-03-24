SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 871 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 307.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

