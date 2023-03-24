SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies comprises about 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 359,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.