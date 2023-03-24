SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ryerson worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,512. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

