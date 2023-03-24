SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $139,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.4 %

ETD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 46,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,142. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

