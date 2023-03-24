SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,131,000 after buying an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,506,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,778. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

