Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 65,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 61,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 138,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK opened at $274.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

