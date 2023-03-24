Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 603 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.